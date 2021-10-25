College Football World Reacts To Art Briles Speculation

Art Briles is once again being discussed as a potential option in a pretty significant college football job opening.

Texas Tech fired head coach Matt Wells on Monday morning following the Red Raiders’ 5-3 (2-3) record so far this season.

“Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells, source confirms to @TheAthletic,” Max Olson reported via Twitter. “Wells was 13-17 in his third season, 5-3 this year. Sonny Cumbie expected to take over as interim.”

Could Briles be in play to land the Texas Tech opening? Not according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Sonny Dykes and Jeff Traylor are the early names in the mix. Briles, meanwhile, isn’t expected to emerge as a candidate. The early names to watch here are Sonny Dykes of SMU and Jeff Traylor of UTSA. Don’t expect Art Briles to emerge as a candidate. https://t.co/lxHeE3uxOu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 25, 2021

Regardless of reports suggesting Texas Tech won’t go anywhere near Art Briles, some fans think it could happen. After all, we’ve seen crazier things happen in the world of college football.

Some college football fans are 100-percent confident Briles ends up at Texas Tech, despite his trouble-filled past.

“Of course they’re going to hire Art Briles next because we can’t possibly do the right thing,” one Texas Tech fan said.

“Is Texas Tech going to be desperate and ethically squishy enough to hire Art Briles?,” said another.

Take a look at what the rest of the college football world is saying about the Briles speculation.

#TexasTech fans calling for Art Briles please let it go! Wanna win too but let’s do it the right way. #wreckem #whoweare — Wayne (@cwmctx) October 25, 2021

Hire Art Briles, and there's a big twelve championship in Lubbock within 5 years — Jackie Chiles (@pat_knight_fan) October 25, 2021

How long till tech alums start tossing Art Briles name around? https://t.co/Axz0G28EbR — 𝙋𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@PistolRick) October 25, 2021

Top 3 most annoying Tech fans during a coaching search: 1) The hire Art Briles fan

2) The we need Leach back fan

3) The Kliff is 7-0 fan — Brooks Barrett (@CalvinbBarrett) October 25, 2021

Please do not start with the Art Briles to Tech BS. I’m just not ready for that.. — Kelsey Johnson (@kelseywayne87) October 25, 2021

Art Briles to Texas Tech seems unfathomable, which probably means there’s a small chance it happens.

Other names the Red Raiders could end up considering are Sonny Dykes and Jeff Traylor, according to reports.