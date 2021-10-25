The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Art Briles Speculation

Head coach Art Briles of the Baylor Bears looks on as the Bears take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at McLane Stadium.WACO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Art Briles of the Baylor Bears looks on as the Bears take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at McLane Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Art Briles is once again being discussed as a potential option in a pretty significant college football job opening.

Texas Tech fired head coach Matt Wells on Monday morning following the Red Raiders’ 5-3 (2-3) record so far this season.

“Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells, source confirms to @TheAthletic,” Max Olson reported via Twitter. “Wells was 13-17 in his third season, 5-3 this year. Sonny Cumbie expected to take over as interim.”

Could Briles be in play to land the Texas Tech opening? Not according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Sonny Dykes and Jeff Traylor are the early names in the mix. Briles, meanwhile, isn’t expected to emerge as a candidate.

Regardless of reports suggesting Texas Tech won’t go anywhere near Art Briles, some fans think it could happen. After all, we’ve seen crazier things happen in the world of college football.

Some college football fans are 100-percent confident Briles ends up at Texas Tech, despite his trouble-filled past.

“Of course they’re going to hire Art Briles next because we can’t possibly do the right thing,” one Texas Tech fan said.

“Is Texas Tech going to be desperate and ethically squishy enough to hire Art Briles?,” said another.

Take a look at what the rest of the college football world is saying about the Briles speculation.

Art Briles to Texas Tech seems unfathomable, which probably means there’s a small chance it happens.

Other names the Red Raiders could end up considering are Sonny Dykes and Jeff Traylor, according to reports.

