College Football World Reacts To Auburn Fan Video

Times are tough at Auburn right now.

The Tigers fell to 3-2 on the season following Saturday night's tough loss to LSU. Auburn blew a major lead against its SEC West Division rival.

Video of a sad Auburn fan has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning.

Every college football fan has been in that position, but it doesn't make it any easier to watch.

"Just my favorite auburn fan mood," one fan joked.

"geaux tigers i guess?!?!" another fan added.

"Lol you new here? Auburn fans can totally believe it," another fan suggested.

"Did she find out Rihanna was performing at the super bowl and not Taylor Swift?" one fan joked.

"This has been every Auburn game for the last two years," one fan wrote.

Auburn, meanwhile, could be parting ways with its head coach on Sunday.