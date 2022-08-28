College Football World Reacts To Auburn's Quarterback Decision

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Auburn Tigers reportedly have a starting quarterback.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, Auburn will trot out T.J. Finley for Saturday's season-opener against Mercer. Low said Finley has "impressed" head coach Bryan Harsin during the preseason.

Finley completed 70 of 128 passes last season for 827 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. The Tigers lost their final three games, including a four-overtime thriller to Alabama, when starting the 6-foot-7, 250-pounder.

Given last year's mixed results, fans are apprehensive about giving Finley another opportunity.

As noted by The Athletic's Brody Miller, the LSU transfer could face his former school if he keeps the job through their Week 5 matchup.

The table is set for Finley to start strong. Auburn plays its first five games at Jordan–Hare Stadium and doesn't face an SEC opponent until hosting Missouri in Week 4.

However, Finley must prove capable of handling a brutal latter half of the schedule that includes road games at Georgia and Alabama.

Finley won the job over Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada after Bo Nix went to Oregon. The junior will at least get the first crack at the Tigers' QB1 position.