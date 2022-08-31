College Football World Reacts To 'Best Fan Base' News

LUBBOCK, TX -NOVEMBER 22: A general view of the football field and fans at Jones SBC Stadium during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 22, 2003 in Lubbock, Texas. The Sooners won 56-25. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In honor of Week 1 finally arriving, FOX Sports held a poll to determine the best fans in college football. On Wednesday, the final results were unveiled.

Believe it or not, Texas Tech won FOX Sports' poll by just 3.4 percent of the vote.

Overall, the Red Raiders received more than 82,000 votes. That's pretty impressive for a survey that featured countless programs.

Of course, Texas Tech fans are quite pleased with the results.

"We already knew but now the rest of the country knows," a Texas Tech fan tweeted.

The rest of the country, however, is quite surprised.

"They can't even sell out a football game, but I'm sure they have the best fans in college football," another fan said.

Texas Tech kicks off its season this Saturday against Murray State. That shouldn't be a tough challenge for Joey McGuire's squad.

The Red Raiders will need their fans to show out next weekend when they host the Houston Cougars.