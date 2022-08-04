College Football World Reacts To Best Mascot Rankings

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 5: The Oregon Ducks mascot encourages fans against the Arizona Wildcats on December 5, 2014 during the Pac-12 Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Oregon won 51-13. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

With the college football season just a few weeks away, Big Game Boomer has unveiled its rankings for the top mascots in the country.

Aubie the Tiger, the official mascot of Auburn University, claimed the No. 1 spot on Big Game Boomer's list.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Duck from Oregon. This mascot has been a fan favorite for a long time.

Cosmo the Cougar, Bearcat, and Cocky round out the top five. The full list from Big Game Boomer features a total of 65 mascots.

As you'd expect, fans are conflicted about these rankings.

"Knightro behind Sir Henry is a crime against humanity," one fan tweeted.

"Such an unserious list if Big Red isn’t at least top 2. Absurd," a second fan said.

Arguing over college mascots might seem odd, but football fans are passionate about every aspect of their respective school.

The college football season will officially begin on Aug. 27.