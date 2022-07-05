College Football World Reacts To Big 12, Pac-12 Rumors

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 31: Tyler Huntley #1 of the Utah Utes is sacked by Ta'Quon Graham #49 of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The landscape of college football could change in a major way. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 is in "deep discussions" to add multiple teams from the Pac-12 as new members.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah have been mentioned specifically as potential teams leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12. Oregon and Washington have also been linked to the conference as well.

Dodd's source said there's "no question" the Big 12 is being aggressive in its attempt to expand its league.

The Pac-12, meanwhile, has stated that it'll begin negotiations for its next TV contract. In other words, it doesn't plan on losing any additional members outside of USC and UCLA.

With so much movement taking place in college football right now, some people believe the Big 12 and Pac-12 should merge conferences.

"This was talked about back in 2009. A mega conference between the Pac-10 and Big 12," Cameron Cox said. "It made sense back then, but fell through because schools/leagues were money hungry. It makes even more sense now because together they will survive in the mega TV money race."

"Smart move here would be to just straight up merge," one fan tweeted. "But history tells us Oregon St, Washington St and Cal will try and add Hawaii, Gonzaga, Boise St, SDSU, SMU, Memphis etc and the PAC 12 will live on."

Changes are coming to these two conferences, there's no doubt about it.

