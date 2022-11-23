College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

They are two big names.

Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson has played in nine games this year, but he's currently suspended from the team.

Alabama five-star running back recruit Trey Sanders entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Sanders had high hopes coming into Alabama, but now he's leaving.

"Trey Sanders said he was going to win the Heisman at Alabama. I’m rooting for him to win it wherever he chooses to go. Thank you Trey," one fan wrote.

Alabama could be on the receiving end of a big transfer, too. One of the country's top wide receivers has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

He's an Alabama native.

"Charlotte receiver Grant Dubose has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3's @mzenitz. Dubose is an Alabama native that has tallied 126 catches, 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns the past two seasons at Charlotte," On3 reported.

It could be a busy time in the transfer portal for Alabama this offseason.