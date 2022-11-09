College Football World Reacts To Big Noon Kickoff's Picks

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff logo is seen hanging on a banner in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A chaotic weekend severely altered the College Football Playoff landscape.

Tennesee, Alabama, and Clemson received significant blows to their championship dreams in Week 10. That's shortened the list of candidates for the four-team postseason.

On Wednesday, FOX released updated CFP rankings from the Big Noon Kickoff crew. Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, and Brady Quinn are in lockstep with the committee, listing Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU.

However, Matt Leinart and Rob Stone went against the grain. The former USC quarterback put Michigan second above Ohio State, and Stone gave Tennessee the fourth and final seat over TCU despite Saturday's loss to Georgia.

Some fans disagree with Stone keeping the Volunteers in the CFP picture over the undefeated Horned Frogs.

However, Leinart received some support from Twitter commenters.

Leinart is the only Big Noon Kickoff analyst who likes the Wolverines ahead of the Buckeyes, but some other onlookers agree following Ohio State's lackluster 21-7 win over 1-8 Northwestern.

Michigan, meanwhile, boasts a 30.1-point average margin of victory while never trailing in the fourth quarter all season.

Ultimately, everyone will likely receive a definitive answer of which Big Ten powerhouse to rank higher when Ohio State and Michigan collide on Nov. 26. Meanwhile, Tennesee must win out against Missouri, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt to stay in the CFP picture.