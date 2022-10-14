College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville.

On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama.

Manning is obviously beloved at his alma mater, but there are some fans who are worried about the "Manning Curse," which is a theory that Peyton's presence hurts the Vols' chances of winning.

"I don’t even have to look to know a ton of Tennessee fans that thought we would win on Saturday now think we’re gonna lose lol," one fan wrote.

However, other fans are excited to have the former UT star back home for the weekend.

"Ohhhh… so we’re breaking ALLLLLLLL the curses this season. Florida, LSU, Peyton, Bama," wrote a fan on Twitter.

"Getting rid of all the bad juju in one year. Let’s do it!," said another.

"YEEEESSSSS!!! Let’s go Big Orange!," rattled off a third, with a fourth Vols fan saying that Tennessee "continues to make all the right moves."

Tennessee, ranked 6th, will take on third-ranked Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.