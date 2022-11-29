College Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firings

EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Ryan Field as the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Indiana Hoosiers on September 29, 2012 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Indiana 44-29. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Northwestern has made a few changes to its coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer have all been fired.

"Our entire football family is grateful for what these three men brought to our program on and off the field," head coach Pat Fitzgerald said in a statement. "They recruited and developed student-athletes who will be prepared for life and make our university community proud for years to come.

"Ultimately, these difficult decisions were made with the intention of putting our team in the best position for success on gameday moving forward."

O'Neal is the biggest name from the bunch. He was hired to replace longtime defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz.

The latest changes to Northwestern's staff will almost certainly spark debate on Twitter, make no mistake about it.

One thing is certain, though: Northwestern had to make changes to its staff after going 1-11 this season.

"YES! FINALLY ONEIL IS GONE," one fan said.

"Doing everything except firing the overrated HC that’s in charge of everything," another fan wrote.

Over the past two seasons, Northwestern's defense ranked 91st in points allowed.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Fitzgerald to find the right coaches to fill out the rest of his staff.