College Football World Reacts To Big Ten Retirement News

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 21: The Indiana Hoosiers run onto the field in support of Coy Cronk #54 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Indiana tight end Sam Daugstrup announced his retirement Wednesday after tearing his ACL for the fourth time.

Daugstrup, who joined the Hoosiers as a walk-on redshirt in 2020, said he and medical professionals agreed it's in his "best interest" to step away from the game following his latest injury.

"I've played football ever since I can remember and have not regretted it once, and still don't," Daugstrup wrote on Twitter. "This game has taught me so much about life and has formed relationships with so many amazing people that will last a lifetime."

Several of Daugstrup's teammates posted supportive messages and praised his perserverence.

Daugstrup made his collegiate debut when appearing late in Week 2's 35-22 victory over Iowa. While he never compiled any stats, the former three-star recruit still fought his way onto the field despite multiple major setbacks.

"As I hang up the cleats for good, I can smile and keep my head high knowing that I have given the sport everything I possibly have," he concluded.