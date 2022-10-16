College Football World Reacts To Bizarre Marching Band Video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: A close up of a helmet of the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The most entertaining action during Saturday's UNLV-Air Force game didn't happen on the field.

During the third quarter of Air Force's 42-7 win over the Rebels, referee Steve Baron went into the crowd to address UNLV's Star of Nevada Marching Band.

It is believed that Baron was telling the group to stop playing when Air Force had the ball.

"Bands are prohibited from playing during game action or at any time that is disruptive to the competitors. Pregame, postgame, timeouts, halftime, between quarters, or other breaks in the action are permissible times for band activities," per Mountain West rules. "In the sport of football, bands must discontinue playing when the team with the ball breaks the huddle until the completion of the play. If a team plays a no‐huddle offense, the band shall not play at any time during the offensive possession."

Judging by most of the reactions from people, no one can really understand why this was a big deal in the first place.

"Their school is getting blown out. Let them have some fun," said one Twitter user.

"Refs are really picking on bands this season. Smh," added another.

"Imagine the score if the UNLV band hadn't played when USAFA had the ball" and "I literally never seen this before" were two other responses, while at least one person said that "SWAC bands would play louder than this..." if the ref tried to silence them.

You truly see something new every week in college football.