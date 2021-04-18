The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Bobby Petrino’s Season

Bobby Petrino with his arms folded ahead of a Louisville game.CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Bobby Petrino of the Louisville Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The “2020” college football season has been a wild one for Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino. But he proved to be exactly what the Bears needed as he just delivered them to the FCS playoffs.

Missouri State finished the 2020 season with a 5-4 record that saw two games cancelled. With a 5-1 conference record, they were awarded an at-large berth in the FCS playoffs.

The Bears’ addition to the FCS playoffs ends a 30-year postseason drought. It was their first share of a conference title since 1990.

Ironically, Petrino was on staff for the Idaho team that beat the Bears in their last playoff appearance in 1990. Petrino would parlay his success with the Vandals from 1990 to 1991 into his first Power Five job with Arizona State in 1992.

Some people are impressed by what Petrino has accomplished with the Missouri Valley Conference program.

But as with most stories involving Bobby Petrino, there are more than a few people who want to remind us all how much they despite him as a person.

Petrino joined Missouri State for the 2020 season after spending the 2019 season out of football. He was fired from his second stint at Louisville following a 2-8 record in 2018.

But Petrino is quickly reminding everyone that despite the controversies he’s gotten into, he can still coach his tail off.

Maybe Petrino has found a permanent niche in the FCS. Or maybe he’s waiting for another Power Five team to give him a call.

For now though, his Bears have a date with North Dakota in the FCS playoffs coming up.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.