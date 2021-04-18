College Football World Reacts To Bobby Petrino’s Season

The “2020” college football season has been a wild one for Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino. But he proved to be exactly what the Bears needed as he just delivered them to the FCS playoffs.

Missouri State finished the 2020 season with a 5-4 record that saw two games cancelled. With a 5-1 conference record, they were awarded an at-large berth in the FCS playoffs.

The Bears’ addition to the FCS playoffs ends a 30-year postseason drought. It was their first share of a conference title since 1990.

Ironically, Petrino was on staff for the Idaho team that beat the Bears in their last playoff appearance in 1990. Petrino would parlay his success with the Vandals from 1990 to 1991 into his first Power Five job with Arizona State in 1992.

Some people are impressed by what Petrino has accomplished with the Missouri Valley Conference program.

Bobby Petrino has led Missouri State in his first year to a share of the MVFC conference championship and an FCS Playoff appearance. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 18, 2021

Missouri State Football is IN! In Bobby Petrino's first year at the helm, he and the Bears make the postseason for the first time since 1990. Missouri State will face North Dakota Saturday at 3pm! pic.twitter.com/XMGc0smIzO — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) April 18, 2021

Finally. 11,103 days after Missouri State fell to Idaho offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino in the playoffs, the Bears have been selected to return to the postseason. Petrino and Missouri State will play at North Dakota on Saturday in the first round. — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_NL) April 18, 2021

But as with most stories involving Bobby Petrino, there are more than a few people who want to remind us all how much they despite him as a person.

Petrino joined Missouri State for the 2020 season after spending the 2019 season out of football. He was fired from his second stint at Louisville following a 2-8 record in 2018.

But Petrino is quickly reminding everyone that despite the controversies he’s gotten into, he can still coach his tail off.

Maybe Petrino has found a permanent niche in the FCS. Or maybe he’s waiting for another Power Five team to give him a call.

For now though, his Bears have a date with North Dakota in the FCS playoffs coming up.