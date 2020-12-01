College Football World Reacts To Bret Bielema Job Rumors

Will we see Bret Bielema coaching at the collegiate level in the near future? Judging off the latest rumors, that appears to be a legitimate possibility.

According to a report by Banner Society’s Steven Godfrey, Bielema has interviewed for multiple college football jobs. More importantly, the former Arkansas head coach is a “top candidate” for the job opening at Southern Miss.

Bielema quickly became a hot commodity due to his success at Wisconsin. He finished his seven-year tenure in Madison with a 68-24 record.

In an effort to take that next step in his career, Bielema signed a deal to become the head coach at Arkansas. There was a ton of hype surrounding this move, but he never reached his potential with the Razorbacks.

Over the course of his stint at Arkansa, Bielema only won 29 games. He had a few decent years in the SEC, but his final season resulted in a 4-8 record.

Bielema has spent the past three years in the NFL, helping out the New England Patriots and New York Giants. Nothing is official yet, but a return to college football could be in the cards.

Going from the NFL to Southern Miss isn’t a exciting move by any means, but college football fans think Bielema might be following Lane Kiffin’s path.

After moving from Wisconsin HC to Arkansas HC to NFL assistant to maybe possibly Southern Miss HC, Bret Bielema is our first case study on whether the Lane Kiffin Approach™️ to the coaching ladder is scalable https://t.co/Hduy8Wjkxu — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2020

Kiffin had to prove himself at FAU before getting a head coaching job for a Power Five program. Maybe that will happen for Bielema too.

Do you want to see Bielema coaching college football once again?