College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video

A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game.

Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday.

Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup.

Video of the moment has gone viral.

Shoot your shot, young man.

"She smiled," one fan wrote.

"Kobe Savage, dog on and off the field," another fan tweeted.

"This is the best highlight of the Cats’ season," one fan added on social media.

The Texas Tech cheerleader appeared to appreciate the moment, too. She was seen smiling on camera.

Kansas State topped Texas Tech, 37-28, on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are now 4-1 on the season.