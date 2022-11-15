College Football World Reacts To Cheez-It Bowl Announcement

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 26: Tight end Artayvious Lynn #88 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates following the Cheez-it Bowl at Chase Field on December 26, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Horned Frogs defeated the Golden Bears 10-7 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bowl season is about to be a lot cheesier this year and beyond.

The Cheez-It has been named the new sponsor of the Citrus Bowl, meaning we now have the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to go along with the annual Cheez-It Bowl. The Cheez-It Bowl has been the name of the former Champs Sports/Camping World/Russell Athletic Bowl since 2020.

Making things even crazier is that both contests will be played in Orlando. Let's get weird.

College football fans and media are having plenty of fun with this news this morning.

"This is the most college football thing I’ve seen today. Goofy sport," said Blue by Ninety's CJ Mangum.

"The Year is 2045 The Kansas Cheez Hawks are taking on the Arizona State Cheez Devils in the National Cheezyest Game at Cheez-Fi Stadium," tweeted Iowa State fan Cyclone Larry. "Lance Cheezpold emerges victorious and Prince Chedward can finally rest."

"This is another example of WAY too many bowl games when there are 2 bowls in the same city with the same name," said CBS Sports' Chris Hassel.

"Eventually every bowl game will either be sponsored by Cheez-It or Dukes Mayo," added one fan.

"Double the cheese…What an amazing day," said another.

"I WOKE UP FEELING THE CHEESIEST, COACH," chimed in a third.

This year's Cheez-It Bowl will take place on Dec. 29, with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl set for Jan. 2.