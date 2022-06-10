College Football World Reacts To CJ Carr's Commitment

Michigan players and head coach Lloyd Carr wait to run onto the field prior to action between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on November 11, 2006. Michigan won 34-3. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images) G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images

CJ Carr is a five-star quarterback in the 2024 class. He's the grandson of legendary Michigan Wolverines head football coach Lloyd Carr.

But he will not be playing for his grandpa's school. Instead, the elite quarterback recruit has committed to one of Michigan's rival programs.

Thursday night, the class of 2024 product announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

Fighting Irish fans are thrilled, while Wolverines fans can't believe it.

This is going to take some getting used to for Michigan fans - and the rest of the college football world.

"Insult to the injury. Gotta be a rough night for Wolverine fans," one fan tweeted.

Carr, one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2024 class, will hope to be a part of a national championship program at Notre Dame.

This is a big win for the Notre Dame program - and a very tough loss for Michigan.

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh will have to look elsewhere for their quarterback of the future.