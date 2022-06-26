College Football World Reacts To Coach's Surprising Retirement

(Photo by Getty Images)

A longtime college football head coach announced a surprise retirement on social media earlier this week.

Bill Clark, the longtime head coach at UAB, announced that he is stepping down due to health issues.

The Alabama-Birmingham head coach said he's exhausted all of his options after dealing with back issues. Clark has undergone spinal fusion surgery and will not be able to coach anymore.

“It’s time,” he wrote in a post on social media. “Knowing that doesn’t make this any easier. Retiring as the UAB head football coach is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but my future health and well-being depend on it.”

Clark retires with a 49-26 record at UAB. He went 60-30 as a Division I head coach.

The college football world will miss him on the sideline.

Clark helped resurrect the UAB football program after the administration attempted to get rid of it. His efforts shall never be forgotten.

Best of luck in retirement, Bill.