College Football World Reacts To Coach's Tampering Allegation

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jeff Traylor put college football on blast Monday night.

The UTSA head coach asked about reporting Power Five programs "trying to poach our young talent" to the NCAA.

"How much evidence do we really need to make this not be a part of our game?" Traylor wrote on Twitter.

Traylor's post sparked conversations about the rising threat of tampering in the age of NIL and a vigilant transfer portal.

FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt said the NCAA should follow the professional model and threaten "massive financial penalties" for any coaches who contact players not in the portal.

"I hear this almost daily from programs around the country! It is a massive problem & without an enforcement arm, with a back bone, for CFB it will continue on," Klatt said.

Lawyer Darren Heitner said guilty parties could face even steeper repercussions.

"Forget about the NCAA. What about a court of law?" Heitner asked. "There could be a tortious interference action if Traylor can prove a Power 5 School is more than a willing participant and knowingly induces a college athlete to breach his obligations under a contract with UTSA."

While some share Traylor's frustration, others feel it's now an inevitable part of college football. A Twitter post also isn't Traylor's best course of action for meaningful change if he indeed has evidence.

"I don't know if I'm supposed to LOVE this, but I do," SEC Network's Dari Nowkhah said.

"I won't lie — I thought we were at a point where it's just known and accepted what the game is," Underdog's Eric Henry commented. "That being said, 1000% completely get Jeff Traylor's frustration. He's recruited and developed a ton of talent on his roster."

"Reporting it > Tweeting about it," Justin Rowland of Rivals posted before adding that Traylor "can end it ASAP by presenting the evidence.

Traylor might be worried about a difficult transfer window after leading the Roadrunners to an 11-3 record. He knows his Conference USA school can't compete with Power Five programs willing to play dirty to secure more talent.

While his comments caused a stir on social media, the NCAA might not act until someone makes a specific and credible accusation.