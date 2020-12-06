College Football World Reacts To Coastal Carolina’s Insane Win

Coastal Carolina shocked the college football world Saturday night, beating previously undefeated BYU 22-17 in what shaped up to be the best game of the college football season.

The Chanticleers obliterated BYU’s playoff (and probably NY6 bowl) hopes Saturday night. Coastal Carolina fell behind 17-16 heading into the fourth quarter, but the home crowd provided the spark and energy the Chants needed.

Coastal Carolina scripted a beautiful 13-play, 85-yard touchdown drive spanning over six minutes to take the 22-17 lead in the fourth quarter. The defense then did its job, albeit in nerve-wracking fashion.

BYU drove down the field in a hurry on the game’s final drive. With just three seconds remaining, quarterback Zach Wilson threw a dart to his receiver, who then ran the ball close to the end-zone before getting stopped short by the Coastal Carolina defense at the two-yard line, ending the game in the process.

This is one of the most thrilling college football finishes in recent memory. Take a look below.

JUST. SHORT. Coastal Carolina stops BYU short of a game-winning TD 😨 pic.twitter.com/UEaJdm0Zah — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020

BYU-Coastal Carolina wasn’t even on the schedule last week, but it wound up being one of the best games of the season.

College football fans are sending in their reactions to Saturday night’s BYU-Coastal Carolina game. It’s safe to say fans are happy with what transpired at Brooks Stadium.

Check out what several fans had to say in the tweets below.

Salute to both Coastal and BYU for throwing a game together out of nowhere then playing a game like that. Just tremendous. What a finish. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 6, 2020

What a stop by Coastal. Incredible game by CC stepping up. Also a lot of credit for going on the road in two days notice across the country for BYU. Great game. Love CFB! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 6, 2020

BYU and Coastal were, independently, must-see TV this season. Together, they gave us a phenomenal game. Maybe *the* game of the year. What a treat. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 6, 2020

I bet BYU is regretting scheduling Coastal Carolina right about now 😂#BYUvsCC pic.twitter.com/7iXF3Cvwc3 — HYXR DNye (@DNyeTV) December 6, 2020

This BYU @ Coastal Carolina game has reminded me why I love college football — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) December 6, 2020

BYU and Coastal Carolina deserve major credit for scheduling this game so last-minute.

Power Five teams need to take notice about how to schedule games in coming years.