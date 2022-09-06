College Football World Reacts To Colin Cowherd's Best Teams Pick

One week into the college football season, Colin Cowherd already sees a distinct hierarchy among the nation's premier title contenders.

Following Clemson's Monday-night win over Georgia Tech, the FS1 radio host posited that last year's National Championship Game participants are far superior to the two teams trailing them in the USA Today coaches poll.

"Clemson & Ohio State are NOT Bama or Georgia," Cowherd wrote on Twitter. "Let's just stop that discussion right now. Some things are very clear, very quickly."

It's a defiant proclamation to make so early. While the Buckeyes didn't dominate in their opening contest, they faced a tougher challenge in a Notre Dame program that entered the matchup ranked No. 5 in the nation.

Fans called for more patience, reminding Cowherd that Georgia won it all despite opening the 2021 season with a 10-3 victory over Clemson.

A lot can change over the season. How will these teams handle their toughest conference foes, and what will happen when C.J. Stroud and Co. get a chance to pick apart an unranked opponent?

Alabama and Georgia are strong candidates to make the College Football Playoff, and the SEC rivals could very well meet again for the national title.

Let's see what unfolds in the four months before that game takes place.