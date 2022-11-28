College Football World Reacts To Concerning Ohio State Recruiting Report

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Ohio State lost to Michigan on Saturday and on Sunday, the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines in a recruiting battle.

A four-star lineman from Ohio announced his commitment to Michigan over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.

While making his commitment, the four-star prospect took some shots at Ohio State, claiming the Buckeyes have made mistakes while recruiting (or failing to recruit) the state's top in-state players.

“Going to Ohio State, I was kind of on edge on whether they were going to treat me good or are they going to treat me bad,” Luke Hamilton said in the interview. “As soon as I walked in the door, I could tell there was not good energy.”

The four-star prospect said that Ohio State doesn't prioritize the state enough.

“(Ohio State) did this to all of the in-state (recruits). They put us on the back burner and will wait until the last second, because they think they have us committed there if they offer, which I think is totally stupid. That is not how that works at all. I’ve talked to linemen all around Cleveland and people that I know and they all feel the same way. … I think Ohio State is taking too long and I don’t think they are doing it right (at this time).”

That's not a good sign for Ohio State.

"Not good," one fan wrote.

"Once you start losing all of the in state kids who actually get the rivalry and grew up living it to Michigan, it doesnt matter how many studs from Cali, Texas, and Florida you get. You will lose," one fan added.

"It’s wins like this that turns the tables in the rivalry! Look at the turmoil that is happening within OSU’s program recruiting wise and it shows on the field. We heard it from Day in the off-season, $13 million JUST to keep this year’s roster in place due to NIL," one fan added.

"My God. It's like we live in another reality. I know rivalries swing both ways, but I was starting to wonder if I'd ever see the day where Michigan owned Ohio again. I think the day is here," another fan wrote.

Ohio State has been recruiting well - better than Michigan, according to the rankings - but this is still a troubling sign for the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day and Co. have work to do.