ESPN’s College GameDay announced on Friday that Condoleezza Rice would be its celebrity guest picker this weekend. It was fitting that the former Secretary of State was on the show to discuss the Army-Navy game.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has the best record this year out of all the celebrity pickers, but Rice might be the best guest we’ve seen on College GameDay in a long time.

Rice, who previously served on the College Football Playoff selection committee, had great analysis for every game discussed on College GameDay. She was so impressive that countless people went on social media to praise her performance.

The college football world is wondering if she’s arguably the best guest picker to ever join the show.

Hot take. Best picker they’ve had all year is @CondoleezzaRice. https://t.co/ZskAxKLsyC — Emma Renfrow (@EmmaRenfrow94) December 12, 2020

You go girl @CondoleezzaRice Although she did pick against Leach and UVA 😬Love seeing @CollegeGameDay have her as the celebrity pick today! pic.twitter.com/jTnQOUoJTx — Cindy Wendle (@CindyWendle) December 12, 2020

What made this weekend’s picks segment even better was that Kirk Herbstreit made his selections inside a helicopter. He was being flown to the airport so he can travel down to Florida for the Miami-North Carolina game.

This is the craziest game picks segment in @CollegeGameDay history. Kudos to producers @drewgallagher @jimmyg44 & team.

🏈 Rece, Des and Pollack in West Point

🚁 Kirk in a helicopter

🛥️ Corso in a Navy boat in his front yard

🎄 Condoleezza Rice at home in front of the tree pic.twitter.com/Gtx6FES9gp — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) December 12, 2020

As for Rice’s take on the game of the weekend, she said “It’s going to be Army in the ground game.”

Lee Corso didn’t agree with Rice’s pick, saying “Go Navy, beat Army.” His setup for this weekend was pretty epic, as per usual.

Kickoff for the Army-Navy game is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Black Knights are currently favored by a touchdown over the Midshipmen.