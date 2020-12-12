The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Condoleezza Rice On GameDay

condoleezza rice smiles during a meeting in washington, d.c.WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice talks about her new book, "Extraordinary, Ordinary People: A Memoir of Family," during the Newsmakers luncheon at the National Press Club October 15, 2010 in Washington, DC. The book is about Rice's family and growing up in racially-segregated Birmingham, Alabama, during the 1950s and 60s. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay announced on Friday that Condoleezza Rice would be its celebrity guest picker this weekend. It was fitting that the former Secretary of State was on the show to discuss the Army-Navy game.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has the best record this year out of all the celebrity pickers, but Rice might be the best guest we’ve seen on College GameDay in a long time.

Rice, who previously served on the College Football Playoff selection committee, had great analysis for every game discussed on College GameDay. She was so impressive that countless people went on social media to praise her performance.

The college football world is wondering if she’s arguably the best guest picker to ever join the show.

What made this weekend’s picks segment even better was that Kirk Herbstreit made his selections inside a helicopter. He was being flown to the airport so he can travel down to Florida for the Miami-North Carolina game.

As for Rice’s take on the game of the weekend, she said “It’s going to be Army in the ground game.”

Lee Corso didn’t agree with Rice’s pick, saying “Go Navy, beat Army.” His setup for this weekend was pretty epic, as per usual.

Kickoff for the Army-Navy game is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Black Knights are currently favored by a touchdown over the Midshipmen.


