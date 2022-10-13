College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Quarterback News

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It remains to be seen if Bryce Young will start at quarterback for Alabama this weekend.

Young and the Crimson Tide are set to play at Tennessee. However, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is still recovering from an arm injury.

If Young can't go, Jalen Milroe, who played at Arkansas, is expected to get the nod.

But should he?

There appears to be some controversy brewing in the Alabama quarterback room.

"Trouble In Paradise: Alabama QB Ty Simpson Is Liking Tweets Saying He Should Be Playing Over Jalen Milroe," Barstool Sports tweeted.

Oh boy...

"Times are changing and the landscape is evolving…no different than what every generation, since the beginning and of time, has had to deal with. Adapt, improvise, and overcome," one fan wrote.

"Calm down James Van Der Beek, we all saw that movie," another fan joked.

"This isn’t very Jalen Hurts of him," another fan added.

"From experience, this is a program headed for the troubles," one fan added.

It should be interesting this weekend, to say the least.

Alabama and Tennessee are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.