College Football World Reacts To Controversial Best Towns Ranking

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 13: Fans hold up cell phone lights and cheer during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines on October 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a graphic showing Best College Review's rankings for the best towns surfaced on Twitter.

The top five for these rankings consists of Boulder, Ann Arbor, Madison, Ithaca and Ames.

The reactions to these rankings are all over the place. That's because fans sometimes are really biased.

"This list is somehow worse than all of Big Game Boomers," a college football fan tweeted.

"Knoxville ain’t on here? Throw the whole list away," one fan said.

"Who did this? Keep sleeping on East Lansing," a second fan wrote.

"Only miss is that Chapel Hill is actually #1," another fan replied.

There are plenty of people disappointed that Athens, Georgia didn't crack the list.

It's nearly impossible to create a list that makes every fan happy.

With that said, do you think these rankings from Best College Reviews are accurate enough to deserve a round of applause?