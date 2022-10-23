College Football World Reacts To Controversial Kirk Herbstreit News

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN and top analyst Kirk Herbstreit are under fire for how they handled the Alabama Jermaine Burton situation on Saturday evening.

Burton, who appeared to hit a female as he was walking off the field at Tennessee last Saturday night, suited up and played for the Crimson Tide this weekend.

“I don’t know how many of you have ever been in a situation like that,” Saban said. “But, I talked to him. He was scared, I was scared. Some of our other players were scared. I think you learn to respect other people because we have a responsibility to do that, regardless of the circumstance that we’re in. I talked to the guy. We have him in a counseling program.

“It’s not an anger management program as people announced today. Nobody ever said that. That’s not the problem, that’s not the issue. But, it’s about having the proper respect for other people. I didn’t think it was necessary to suspend the guy. If you knew the whole story, maybe you wouldn’t either but I am not going to divulge that.”

While Saban faced criticism, so did Herbstreit and ESPN.

"I usually really like @cbfowler and @KirkHerbstreit but man, that take on Burton from Alabama was just not good. I get that they’re just saying what Alabama/Saban said, but come on," one fan wrote.

"Told people we’d learn a lot about Nick Saban this week, based on how he handled the Jermaine Burton situation. I’m surprised by his response, but even more surprised to hear @KirkHerbstreit and @cbfowler defending the actions of this athlete striking a female. Not a good look," one fan added.

"Umm. @espn should be ashamed. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit excusing/dismissing Burton hittin a female fan after we ALL SAW THE VIDEO is pathetic. BAD look. ESPN. Bad," another fan wrote.

"Are these clowns really trying to justice Burton’s actions saying he felt he was in danger when he hit the young lady after the game! Saban supports that action!" one fan added.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 01: Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs with the ball in the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide on October 01, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama, meanwhile, got back on track on Saturday night, defeating Mississippi State.