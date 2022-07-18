College Football World Reacts To Controversial Nickname News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 20: The Florida Gators cheerleaders perform during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A prominent college football quarterback has opted to no longer use his controversial nickname.

Anthony Richardson, a quarterback for the Florida Gators, has gone by the nickname "AR-15," selling merchandise using his own logo.

The Gators quarterback is asking people to no longer refer to him as "AR-15" due to the gun issues in the United States.

Most in the college football world are praising Richardson for his decision.

Richardson is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football in 2022.

He needs a new nickname now, though.