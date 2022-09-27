College Football World Reacts To Controversial Referee News

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

College football fans were under the belief that referee Matthew Fitzgerald was disciplined for making a huge mistake in the Cal-Notre Dame game on Sept. 17. He made a critical error that arguably cost Cal the game.

Despite the fact that Fitzgerald and his crew botched the Cal-Notre Dame game, he was reportedly allowed to work the Notre Dame-North Carolina matchup this past weekend.

"Just received information from ACC that Linesman Matthew Fitzgerald did in fact work a game this past weekend crewed by the conference. He was not with his regular crew which officiated Georgia Tech at UCF," Roxy Bernstein of ESPN Radio reported on Tuesday. "Instead, he was part of crew assigned to Notre Dame at North Carolina. He worked a Fighting Irish game for the second consecutive week."

As you'd expect, the college football world is furious about this news. And obviously, it's not a great look for the ACC that Fitzgerald reportedly officiated another Notre Dame game after what he recently did.

"The same side judge who made the pro-Notre Dame offside call vs Cal then worked an Irish game the following week," Jon Wilner tweeted. "If this happened in the Pac-12, it would be viewed as apocalyptic."

"Wow. That’s insane," a Cal fan said. "Refs weren’t going to let Cal win that game."

Another fan tweeted, "@theACC how is this possible, he was punished and y’all had to admit he was wrong in a bogus call that benefited ND so the following week he can’t officiate with his regular crew instead y’all assign him another ND game, what a joke."

The San Francisco Chronicle has also reported that Fitzgerald was never suspended.

It'll be fascinating to see if Fitzgerald is allowed to officiate a Week 5 game.