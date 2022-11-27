College Football World Reacts To Controversial Ryan Day Video

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Should college football head coaches sing their school's song following a tough rivalry game loss?

Ohio State fell to Michigan, 45-23, on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. Following the game, a saddened Day gave a half-hearted attempt to sing "Carmen Ohio" and do the O-H-I-O.

Video of Day's attempts have gone viral on social media, sparking plenty of reaction.

But should Day be singing loudly following a blowout loss to the Wolveries?

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

Michigan fans are surely loving it.

"(Googles "how to make a gif into a tattoo ")," one fan tweeted.

"*sad Buckeye noises*," another fan added.

"This is hilarious," another fan wrote.

"oh my god ahahahahahahaha," one fan added on social media on Sunday.

Still, it's a tough look for Ohio State, all things taken into account. This is just not where the program expected to be at this point in the season.

"Bad look," one fan added.

Ohio State fell to 11-1 on the year with the loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes will look to get some revenge next year.