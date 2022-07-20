College Football World Reacts To Controversial 'Storied' Programs List

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is known for setting off fans with his hot takes, and his list of the "most storied" programs in college football has certainly done that.

Russo revealed his top five on First Take this morning, ranking Notre Dame at No. 1. The Fighting Irish were followed by Michigan, Alabama, USC and Oklahoma.

Naturally, there are some fans arguing that Russo's list was dead on, or at least mostly accurate, while others are saying he's an idiot who doesn't watch college football anymore.

The most obvious "snubs" appear to be Texas and Ohio State, according to the general public.

All five of these schools do have impressive tradition, so its not like this list from Russo is totally outlandish.

We do find it hard to leave Ohio State off though, especially considering they have the distant past to lean on as well as a recent past/present that is better than any school "Mad Dog" named besides Alabama.

Do you think he got it right?