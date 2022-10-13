College Football World Reacts To Crushing Notre Dame Injury News

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bo Bauer's Notre Dame playing career is unfortunately over.

According to The Athletic's Pete Sampson, the graduate senior will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman called it a "tremendous loss."

"Bo will be out for the year," Freeman confirmed Thursday, via Tyler James of InsideNDSports. "Sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, which is devastating just because he's a captain and provides so much. More than just production: the energy, the ability to motivate our players."

Fans feel bad for Bauer, a team fixture who played 56 consecutive games for the Fighting Irish.

The linebacker accumulated 120 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions across his college career. He also played a pivotal role on special teams since joining the team as a four-star recruit in 2018.

His absence might not stand out on the box score, but Bauer proved an unsung hero throughout his time in South Bend.