College Football World Reacts To Crushing Texas Injury News

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks at the scoreboard in the second quarter against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian's football program has reportedly taken a major injury hit.

According to a report from Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods.com, the Longhorns have lost two key players to season-ending injuries.

"Multiple sources are reporting to Orangebloods that junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and senior offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered season-ending knee injuries on Saturday," he reports.

That's crushing news for the Longhorns.

"I hate it here," one fan wrote.

"As an OU fan, I love talking trash to Texas fans. I think they would say the same about OU. However, you hate to see this. Here’s to hoping these young men get well soon!" another fan added.

"All longhorns fans today. 2 huge blows. Make no mistake. Time to sit worthy and robinson in scrimmages. Absolutely no reason why they should be out there for contact the rest camp," another fan added.

Texas is set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against LA-Monroe.