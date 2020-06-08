College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s New Statement

The Spun

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney finally addressed some of the concerns and criticisms of the last week in a lengthy video statement today.

Swinney had come under fire for a number of reasons. One had to do with what he said–and didn’t say–in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests. Another was the fact he did not fire assistant coach Danny Pearman for using the N-word in practice a few years ago.

Finally, Swinney was seen wearing a “Football Matters” t-shirt over the weekend, which some said was disrespectful of the Black Lives Matter movement. In a 14-minute statement today, Swinney said that the t-shirt was merely coincidental and that he supports BLM.

Swinney also explained that because Pearman did not call a player the N-word, but rather repeated it when the player said it, he chose not to fire him. In the wake of his comments today, college football media pundits have given their reactions on Twitter.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones, who fiercely criticized Swinney over the weekend, gave a pretty measured take in a lengthy Twitter thread. You can read it below.

As for other reactions, you can find a variety of them right here. There’s more out there too if you search Twitter.

Some people think Swinney said enough; others still wish he said more. This split isn’t surprising.

What do you think of the two-time national champion head coach’s latest quotes?

