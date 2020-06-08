College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s New Statement

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney finally addressed some of the concerns and criticisms of the last week in a lengthy video statement today.

Swinney had come under fire for a number of reasons. One had to do with what he said–and didn’t say–in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests. Another was the fact he did not fire assistant coach Danny Pearman for using the N-word in practice a few years ago.

Finally, Swinney was seen wearing a “Football Matters” t-shirt over the weekend, which some said was disrespectful of the Black Lives Matter movement. In a 14-minute statement today, Swinney said that the t-shirt was merely coincidental and that he supports BLM.

Swinney also explained that because Pearman did not call a player the N-word, but rather repeated it when the player said it, he chose not to fire him. In the wake of his comments today, college football media pundits have given their reactions on Twitter.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones, who fiercely criticized Swinney over the weekend, gave a pretty measured take in a lengthy Twitter thread. You can read it below.

you can take that from someone who one wore a t-shirt on tv without considering what would come next. i can advise dabo on this one from personal experience. — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 8, 2020

The statement is fine, it seems like the locker room is happy. If I were advising him, I would have told him to own that he messed up last Monday and that wearing the shirt was an own-goal and acknowledge he should be more mindful of that stuff. https://t.co/h00mSJGWBa — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 8, 2020

Look, I’m glad he spoke. I have some deep concerns about what was said and how it was delivered. @bomani_jones touches on some I’d agree with. But the players in his locker room are happy & I guess that’s all that matters. I’d hoped for something more but I’m not owed that. https://t.co/SfWKDvkgWz — Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) June 8, 2020

This is fair. I’ll say that I think if the goal of the statement was to address criticism one by one, he did that. I think 1 issue in particular warrants follow up questions, and that wasn’t an option (unlike Ferentz & Iowa). Beyond that though, it felt similar to last week. https://t.co/3Q6DN4uZpm — Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) June 8, 2020

People will parse Dabo's comments however they see fit. Regardless, he probably wouldn't have had to put out a 14-minute video defending himself if he'd just said something the day the Pearman incident was reported (six days ago.) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 8, 2020

"I am just a football coach." – Dabo Swinney Dabo's mindset is part of the problem. He is far more than "just" a football coach. Stop using that phrase as a crutch. — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) June 8, 2020

Dabo Swinney did a fine job addressing recent events and criticisms in this message. This is precisely what was being asked of him, and he delivered. A job well done 👍. https://t.co/VEB8WGrjVm — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) June 8, 2020

“In the eyes of God… we’re all 5-stars” is going on multiple church signs in South Carolina by the end of the week. https://t.co/YUetFqUvSF — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) June 8, 2020

Dabo Swinney on the Danny Pearman incident: pic.twitter.com/jldNy0BG6v — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) June 8, 2020

The only 14 minutes of Dabo Swinney I want to watch is the 4th quarter of Nov 12, 2016 — antifa sharepoint architect (@IAmSpilly) June 8, 2020

Some people think Swinney said enough; others still wish he said more. This split isn’t surprising.

