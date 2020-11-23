College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Comments Tonight

The college football world is talking a lot about Dabo Swinney’s controversial comments on Florida State tonight.

Saturday’s game between Clemson and Florida State was called off a couple of hours before kickoff. The Tigers reportedly traveled to Tallahassee with a player who had tested positive. While protocols would have allowed for the game to be played, Florida State was not comfortable.

“The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game,” the statement read on Saturday.

Tonight, Swinney went off on Florida State for calling off the game.

“This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. … To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game,” he said.

Swinney added: “Trevor Lawrence practiced all week, too. Only day he didn’t practice was Thursday. BC didn’t have any problem coming down here to play.”

Dabo: "This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. … To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game." — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 22, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Swinney is getting ripped for his comments on Sunday night.

Dabo has been tone deaf on various topics last few years. A lot of talk in this world about “personal responsibility “ but he takes none for sending a player w/ symptoms on a team plane. Then gets upset when another program deems it’s unsafe to play when player tests positive. https://t.co/LPO60r6CDn — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) November 22, 2020

Dabo out here blaming FSU for not doing his job correctly. Shocking — Wayne McGahee III (@WayneMcGaheeIII) November 22, 2020

man dabo went full “I WOULD LIKE TO SPEAK TO THE FSU MANAGER ABOUT THE DREADFUL CUSTOMER SERVICE" — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 22, 2020

Somebody needs to tell Dabo to just calm down and focus on winning all the rest of his games so he can take a trip to meet President Biden in the spring. https://t.co/rKkmOstPjA — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) November 22, 2020

Clemson and Florida State could attempt to play again in early December, but based on Swinney’s comments tonight, he might not be willing to do that.

The Tigers have one loss and remain in contention for the College Football Playoff.