The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Comments Tonight

A closeup of Dabo Swinney.CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers walks the sidelines during the Tigers' game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

The college football world is talking a lot about Dabo Swinney’s controversial comments on Florida State tonight.

Saturday’s game between Clemson and Florida State was called off a couple of hours before kickoff. The Tigers reportedly traveled to Tallahassee with a player who had tested positive. While protocols would have allowed for the game to be played, Florida State was not comfortable.

“The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game,” the statement read on Saturday.

Tonight, Swinney went off on Florida State for calling off the game.

“This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. … To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game,” he said.

Swinney added: “Trevor Lawrence practiced all week, too. Only day he didn’t practice was Thursday. BC didn’t have any problem coming down here to play.”

Unsurprisingly, Swinney is getting ripped for his comments on Sunday night.

Clemson and Florida State could attempt to play again in early December, but based on Swinney’s comments tonight, he might not be willing to do that.

The Tigers have one loss and remain in contention for the College Football Playoff.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.