College Football World Reacts To Danny Kanell’s Controversial Opinion

College football analyst Danny Kanell makes a habit of expressing controversial opinions. But he’s finding a hard time finding any agreement on his latest hot take.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Kanell asserted that the year 2021 has taught us there are too many bowl games. He declared that it’s “not even a debate” anymore.

“If this year has taught us anything it’s this: 42 bowl games is too many. It’s not even a debate at this point,” Kanell wrote.

Kanell has been railing against the opt-outs and bowl cancellations of the past few week. He’s made at least one tweet expressing his frustrations just about every day.

But unlike some of his other takes on the issue, this one isn’t earning him nearly as much praise. Hundreds have come out to point out that too many bowl games isn’t a problem. Some pointed out that the ratings justify the number of games while others said that if Kanell doesn’t like the games he can simply choose not to watch:

CFB's postseason has plenty of problems. Too many football games is not one of them. https://t.co/1cOGcZDubO — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 29, 2021

Who is forcing people to watch bowl games? You think there’s too many? Cool, don’t watch. https://t.co/AMSBsPcVmd — Javi Cardenas (@RivalsJavi) December 29, 2021

If this year has taught us anything’s it’s this: enjoy football… https://t.co/E9aAhdyXfi — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) December 29, 2021

Viewership says otherwise https://t.co/ka8a2je9Tw — Michael Borkey (@MichaelBorkey) December 29, 2021

Fellow analysts Brady Quinn and Todd Fuhrman decided to poke some fun at how unhinged Kanell’s tweet seemed. Quinn suggested that there be football everyday, while Fuhrman joked that Kanell is only complaining because his beloved Florida State Seminoles didn’t make make it to one:

I think Danny's just mad because we've had 42 and FSU isn't in any of them! #Dontbeagrinch — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) December 29, 2021

It’s certainly possible that Kanell is just being salty here. But he isn’t the first one to say that there are too many bowl games and he won’t be the last.

Not that it matters anyway. Most of us have accepted that the majority of bowl games are exhibitions contested to reward some players and make money.

On to the next Danny Kanell hot take…