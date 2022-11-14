College Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Big Ten Star

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 15: A general view of play between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The college football world is mourning the death of a former Big Ten star on Monday.

Sunday night, a former Wisconsin Badgers standout running back passed away at the age of 50.

Brent Moss, who helped lead Wisconsin to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, rushing for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win, has passed away.

"Damn. Brent Moss, who helped Racine Park to the WIAA Division 1 state title in 1988 and helped the #Badgers win the 1994 Rose Bowl, passed away today. He was 50," Jeff Potrykus reported.

The college football world is mourning the loss of the former Big Ten football star.

"RIP Brent Moss... We did a thing in our day. I hate that we did not become friends in time appreciate our magic. But we did work it out in time. You were one of the best to ever do it. Respect," Terrell Fletcher wrote.

"Brent Moss was the start of RBU. He ran for 1,637 yards in 1993, easily the most in school history at the time. Was the B1G OPOY and Rose Bowl MVP. Barry Alvarez coached a ton of great RBs, but said if he needed a yard, Moss was the guy," another fan wrote.

"Running back Brent Moss, who led Racine Park to the WIAA Division 1 state championship in 1988 and helped the 1993 #Badgers win the Big Ten title and Rose Bowl, passed away today at age 50. Toughest RB I’ve ever seen. Finished off every run with an extra yard or 2," another fan wrote.

"How consistent and reliable was Brent Moss? He rushed for 100 yards in 17 consecutive games at UW," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with the Wisconsin football family during this difficult time.