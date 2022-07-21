College Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary SEC Quarterback

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty has passed away, according to John Whittle of The Big Spur. He was 43 years old.

Petty recently accepted a co-offensive coordinator position at Gray Collegiate. Head coach Adam Holmes confirmed his passing to Lou Bezjak of The Sun News.

"He was my brother and a leader of our team,” Holmes said. "He led us to the turnaround we had and was a great friend, great dad and husband."

Petty played 40 games for the Gamecocks across four seasons from 1998 to 2001. He led South Carolina to Outback Bowl wins over Ohio State in each of his last two seasons, receiving MVP honors in the last victory.

College football fans mourned Petty's death and recalled fond memories of his playing career.

Petty signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent before joining East Carolina's coaching staff in 2004.

Our condolences go out to Petty's friends and family for their loss.