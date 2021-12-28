College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission

Deion Sanders had a tremendous season year at Jackson State, leading the team to an 11-2 record. With the 2021 season in the books, the college football world wants to know if Jackson State will schedule games against Power Five programs.

While on The Rich Eisen Show last Friday, Sanders addressed that idea. He made it clear that he won’t set his players up to fail against elite teams.

“The goal is to dominate where you are, not win, but to dominate where you are. Then, you look towards down the line to scheduling some of those games. Right now, those games are a financial beatdown,” Sanders said on The Rich Eisen Show. “That’s what I call them. That’s what some HBCUs choose to do. I’m going to go to these various schools, get my butt kicked, but I’m walking out of there with $750,000 or a million dollars. That’s not worth it to me. To me, that’s the ultimate sell out to children.

“I know I’m not going to win, I’m going to lose three or four players to injury and you’re going to humiliate my team and I’m going to have to build them back up the next week to play again. That doesn’t make any sense to me.”

To the surprise of no one, Sanders’ quote is earning him some more fans this week.

“Love his philosophy on this,” journalist Mark Montieth said.

“Freaking love this,” a fan said. “Guarantee games are by an extreme measure my least favorite part of college sports. Farcical and cynical creations.”

Sanders is so genuine during interviews that it’s easy to see why the football world loves him.

It’ll be interesting to see what Year 3 has in store for Deion Sanders at Jackson State.