College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Transfer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Since he became the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders has had no issues bringing in talent, whether it is a five-star recruit or high-profile transfer.

Sanders landed the latter this weekend when former South Carolina wide receiver Rico Powers announced he was transferring to JSU. He is the second ex-Gamecock to commit to the Tigers, joining tight end Keveon Mullins.

Powers was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, and his decision to play for Sanders made waves on social media.

Powers appeared in 11 games in two seasons for South Carolina, catching four passes. At JSU, he'll join a receiving corps that also includes former Tennessee wideout Malachi Wideman and 2022 four-star recruit Kevin Coleman, among others.

Through 20 games as head coach of Jackson State, Sanders is 15-5 overall. He led the Tigers to a SWAC title, top-25 final ranking and berth in the Celebration Bowl last year.