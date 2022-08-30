College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Crisis News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders revealed that his football team is dealing with a crisis this week.

A "water emergency" on Jackson State's campus has left Sanders' squad without air conditioning, water and other daily necessities.

"We are hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson," Sanders said. "We don't have water. No water means we don't have air conditioning. Can't use the toilets, we don't have water, therefore we don't have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program. So, right now, we're operating in crisis mode.

"I gotta get these kids off-campus — the ones that live on campus, the one’s that live in the city of Jackson — into a hotel and accommodate them so that they can shower properly and take care of their needs. Make sure all of our kids are fed, all of our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days, until this crisis resides."

Of course, the college football world feels really bad for Jackson State's football team and everyone else dealing with this crisis.

Jackson State begins the season on Sunday against Florida A&M.

Fortunately for Jackson State, its season opener will take place at Hard Rock Stadium.