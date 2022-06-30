College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Donation News

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football program continue to roll on the recruiting trail, but if they're truly going to be built into a premier destination for players, they need money.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach has done a lot to help with that.

This week, he got even more help, as Diddy pledged $1 million to the program.

That's pretty incredible.

Sanders has already landed some of the top recruits in the country, most notably five-star Travis Hunter, who spurned Florida State to attend Jackson State.

Diddy is hoping that becomes more of a trend.

Well done, Diddy.