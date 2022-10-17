College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders has admitted that he has to at least entertain offers from Power 5 schools moving forward in his career.

Sanders, who's built Jackson State into an elite HBCU program, has been mentioned for jobs like Nebraska, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others.

But will Sanders actually seriously consider offer from those schools, if they come?

He told 60 Minutes that he will.

"I’m going to have to entertain it," Sanders told CBS News. "Yes, I’m going to have to entertain it, straight up. I’d be a fool not to."

It will be fascinating to see where Sanders ends up, assuming he eventually leaves Jackson State.

"I agree with everything he said. Especially about coaching in the NFL. That can of worms is different from college. Motivating grown men that are set is different from motivating a college kid," one fan admitted.

"Please back up the Brinks truck for this man," another fan admitted.

"I think he would once he put Jackson State in a good spot. Maybe in a couple of years," another fan predicted.

"Sanders is now my new all time favourite athlete and coach after watching this. I want him to be my coach and mentor," one fan added.

Where do you see Deion ending up?