College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Speculation

Over the past two weeks, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been away from the team for health reasons.

Earlier this week, Gary Harrell, the interim coach for Jackson State, said Sanders is getting better each day. “Coach Prime is still getting better and better, every time I talk to him,” Harrell said, via FootballScoop.

With Sanders seemingly on the mend, he’s back to dominating the headlines as well. A report from earlier in the week indicated he’s one of the candidates to take over at TCU for former head coach Gary Patterson.

Sanders, who is familiar with the Dallas area, brought a top-60 recruiting class to an FCS program. It doesn’t take much imagination to foresee him doing even better at a Power 5 school – especially with the talent in Texas.

The college football world was intrigued by the rumors.

“Deion Sanders name mentioned as a candidate for TCU HC vacancy,” TCU’s 247Sports page wrote. “Buckle up for the longest month of your life.”

“Rumblings of Deion Sanders interviewing for the TCU job? What does Gus Johnson say to that one?” the Reddit CFB page asked.

“Whatever they say but: TCU head coach Deion Sanders,” wrote Slate’s Joel D. Anderson, who appears to be advocating for Sanders to get the job.

Would Sanders leave his current program to take over for Gary Patterson in the Big 12?

Only time will tell.