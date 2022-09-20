College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Suggestion

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona State's football program is seeking a new head coach after parting ways with Herm Edwards.

Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel said Deion Sanders should top the school's list of candidates.

"He’s going to arrive with flair, fanfare and a whole new attitude, with goals that seem improbable when first uttered," Wetzel wrote. "That should be particularly enticing for ASU, who many agree needs just the right guy to become a juggernaut."

Plenty of fans are intrigued by the idea of Coach Prime leading the Sun Devils.

Sanders has turned Jackson State into a juggernaut, so the former NFL and MLB star could have the opportunity to receive a marquee coaching position for a Power Five school.

However, he's also referred to his current position as a "calling" and magnified the importance of building up an HBCU program.

Yet Sanders has interviewed for other major conference jobs, and he could turn the right school into a major player if he seeks a new job. Wetzel sees ASU as a "sleeping giant" Sanders is uniquely qualified to wake up.