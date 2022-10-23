College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Locker Room Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders' Jackson State football program continues to roll.

This weekend, the Tigers program had a pretty special guest in the postgame locker room.

Snoop Dogg.

The close friend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach was having some fun with Jackson State's players following their latest win.

Sanders is building something special at Jackson State.

"Hardest school in the country, now all we need is the same donors as PWI’s," one fan wrote.

"You couldn’t chat to me if I celebrated a game win with Snoop Dogg. I’d bring that s--- up in job interviews," another fan admitted.

"I hope this isn't just a fad...especially because it's only happening at only one HBCU..." another fan wrote.

"They bout to have Tom Brady doing their pep talk if they make it to the national championship," another fan suggested.

Jackson State improved to 7-0 on the year with the win this weekend.