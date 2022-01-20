College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Telling Admission

2021 was an incredible year for Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. On top of leading the Tigers to an 11-2 record and SWAC title, he has his team well-positioned to become an FCS juggernaut.

Sanders has been crushing it on the recruiting trail over the past few months. His crowning achievement was convincing 2022’s top overall prospect Travis Hunter to join his program over every top Power Five program in the country.

But Primetime isn’t done on the recruiting trail just yet, or so he says. He took to Twitter today and declared that he expects two more big signings in the days to come.

“I think it’s 2 more Dogs out there that wants to join the [JSU Tigers] family on or before signing day. We ain’t done shaking up the country. There’s a new normal. It’s 2 more difference makers out there & please know ‘I AIN’T HARD TO FIND,'” Sanders tweeted.

College football fans immediately started wondering who Sanders is referring to here. But all of them are wishing the Hall of Fame cornerback luck:

Signing day gonna be elite 😂 https://t.co/oxyH1nX9xM — Pops Smoke (@185___BIHHHH) January 20, 2022

I love it, the collegiate industry is just like high school the big time schools go out and pluck the best players from the home team. You making a difference buy getting the best payers to stay home and support there own. https://t.co/8IrNwPBIDN pic.twitter.com/popbn4GJ0r — Joe (@JoeCobb14243766) January 20, 2022

I know Shemar Stewart is one of them, can't figure out the second. Now I gotta follow the money and snoop through @stoolpresidente & @barstoolsports accounts to get a hint to see who else they're buying. https://t.co/BhWh8hZpNQ — Vague Tweets & Lies SZN (@AlexHulett) January 20, 2022

It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that Deion Sanders has positioned Jackson State to become a powerhouse in FCS football this coming year.

Between his recruiting, his coaching staff and his team’s performance last year, there’s a lot to like about Jackson State.

Will Deion Sanders make even more waves in college football in the days to come?