College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Transfer News

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world watched in awe as Deion Sanders and Jackson State landed yet another top transfer.

South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..” he wrote on Twitter.

Sanders and company have now landed eight transfer for the 2022 class. That includes players from major programs like Indiana, Miami and Florida State.

Fans immediately flocked to social media to celebrate the latest addition to Jackson State. Mullins is also the most highly-ranked former recruit of the lot.

“I love it, congratulations!!!” one fan said.

“Welcome to your home away from home!!!” said another fan.

“Welcome to THEE family,” said another fan.

South Carolina landed Mullins as a four-star recruit out of high school as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Coming out of Whitehaven High School in Memphis, TN, he ranked as the No. 18 athlete in the nation, per 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Through three games in his 2020 freshman season, Mullins logged three catches for 110 yards. Unfortunately, he failed to make much of an impact for the Gamecocks this season.

Now he’ll head to a Jackson State program on the rise.