College Football World Reacts To The Deion Sanders Video

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders knows how to stay loose and have fun as the head coach of Jackson State’s football team, but he also knows when it’s time to be strict.

Over the weekend, Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video of his father yelling at his players in the locker room to get off their phones. This video was apparently taken before the second game of the 2021 season.

In the video, Sanders yells “If I catch one of y’all on the phone right now, you ain’t playing.”

Sanders’ tough love clearly worked, as Jackson State won its second game of the season by a score of 38-16.

This video of Sanders yelling at his players went viral on social media this past Monday. Several fans were impressed with the way Sanders immediately commanded the locker room’s attention.

“Love him,” one fan tweeted. “He don’t want to play no games!”

“I want to play for him,” another fan said. “Everyone should sign there.”

One fan jokingly tweeted, “Turned my phone over immediately and he wasn’t even talking to me.”

Sanders’ season season at Jackson State was very successful. Despite dealing with a foot injury throughout the year, he led the program to an 11-2 record.

At this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sanders ends up at a Power Five school in a few years from now.

