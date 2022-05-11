Deion Sanders Warns The NCAA: College Football World Reacts

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders took to Twitter on Wednesday to unleash a rant about the current state of the NCAA.

With name, image, and likeness deals running wild, Sanders believes it's time for the NCAA to figure out a solution to this problem.

"When you start paying athletes like they're professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals," Sanders said. "And you don't have staffs large enough and equipped enough to handle a young man with money. Let me go deeper. Handle a young man that's making more money than some of the coaches on staff."

Sanders continued: "See, with the NIL, which really ain't NIL because it ain't no name, image, and likeness, it's just pay-per view right now. That's what they're doing at the big boys, little boys we can't compete with that. But anyway, you've got a problem."

The Hall of Fame cornerback is suggesting that teams are authorized to broaden their staffs to ensure they can handle players who are making a significant amount of money.

Judging by most of the reactions on social media, the college football world agrees with Sanders' stance on the NCAA.

There's no denying that the NCAA has a major problem when it comes to NIL deals.

As for Sanders, it's understandable why he went on this rant. Smaller schools might not be able to recruit impact players if this trend continues.