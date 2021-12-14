College Football World Reacts To Tuesday’s Deion Sanders News

It didn’t take very long for Deion Sanders to prove that he deserves to be a college football coach. In just his second season at Jackson State, the legendary cornerback led the program to an 11-1 record.

Jackson State was a perfect 9-0 in conference play this season and captured its first Southwestern Athletic Conference title since 2007.

Sanders’ work this season has not gone unnoticed, as he just earned the Eddie Robinson Award. This award is presented to the national coach of the year at the FCS level.

There’ll be an FSC National Awards Banquet on Jan. 7 in Texas. Sanders will be officially presented the award on that date.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world is really happy for Sanders.

Here are some reactions to Sanders winning the Eddie Robinson Award:

When discussing Jackson State’s success this season, Sanders made sure to share the credit with all the coaches and players on the team.

“This is a team effort, it’s a valiant effort, it takes a lot, it does not just take me,” Sanders said. “I know it takes a visionary, but people have to really support the vision. And that’s what we did.”

Jackson State will be back in action on Dec. 18 to face South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.